The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The RealReal in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma expects that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The RealReal’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The RealReal’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on REAL. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.85.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.44. The RealReal has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $30.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in The RealReal in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in The RealReal in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter worth $204,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter worth $220,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 4,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $78,418.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 445,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,538. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $165,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,188 shares of company stock worth $2,649,191 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

