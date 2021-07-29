The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $325.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $325.86.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW stock opened at $287.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $211.51 and a 52-week high of $293.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.50. The company has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 672.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.