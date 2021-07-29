The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in The Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.57. 30,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,985,644. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.89.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,425 shares of company stock worth $618,721. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

