The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Shares Gap Up to $44.95

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.95, but opened at $47.87. The St. Joe shares last traded at $46.54, with a volume of 1,951 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 1.09.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in The St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The St. Joe Company Profile (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

