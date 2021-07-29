The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will report $2.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14 billion. The Williams Companies posted sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full year sales of $9.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $10.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $10.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Williams Companies.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,867,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,997,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.51. The Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $28.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 26.1% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 124,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 25,755 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,980 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,669,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,006,000 after purchasing an additional 887,087 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

