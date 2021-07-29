Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Raised to $560.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Cowen from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.95.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $528.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $401.07 and a 12 month high of $534.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $490.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 187,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,714,000 after acquiring an additional 33,314 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,291.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

