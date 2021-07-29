TheStreet Downgrades Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) to C+

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 454.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $46.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $141,849.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 174,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,729.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 520,246 shares of company stock worth $22,662,052. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 68.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,194,787,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630,705 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,710 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,355 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,222,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,884,000 after acquiring an additional 201,060 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

