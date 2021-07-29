Thomson Reuters (TRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Thomson Reuters has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $104.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.36. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $68.60 and a 1-year high of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

