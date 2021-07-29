ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) and Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Critical Survey

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) and Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get ThredUp alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ThredUp and Qurate Retail, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 1 8 0 2.89 Qurate Retail 0 2 2 0 2.50

ThredUp currently has a consensus price target of $26.63, suggesting a potential upside of 2.40%. Qurate Retail has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential downside of 5.32%. Given ThredUp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ThredUp is more favorable than Qurate Retail.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.7% of ThredUp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Qurate Retail shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Qurate Retail shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ThredUp and Qurate Retail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp N/A N/A N/A Qurate Retail 9.80% 32.63% 8.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ThredUp and Qurate Retail’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $186.01 million 13.17 -$47.88 million N/A N/A Qurate Retail $14.18 billion 0.35 $1.20 billion $2.99 4.00

Qurate Retail has higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp.

Summary

Qurate Retail beats ThredUp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc. engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages. The Corporate and Other segment comprises subsidiary Cornerstone, along with various cost and equity method investments. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.