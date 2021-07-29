ThreeFold (TFT) Price Tops $0.0473 on Exchanges

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 29th. In the last week, ThreeFold has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. ThreeFold has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $46,342.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00036975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00100351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00123083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,852.67 or 0.99729486 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002527 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.76 or 0.00787670 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io

ThreeFold Coin Trading

