Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 276 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 31.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after buying an additional 72,907 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 460.9% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 81,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 67,039 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,915 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,190,000. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

In related news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 58,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,107. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $36.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.21. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

