Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,686 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FPI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 87.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 15,967 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 30,090 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FPI opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $386.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.46 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.60. Farmland Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

