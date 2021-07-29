Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $701,000 Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,008 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Tapestry were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 36.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. OTR Global raised Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

TPR opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

