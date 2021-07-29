Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 300 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMX. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 28,013.9% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,477,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,408 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,769,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,808,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,855,000 after buying an additional 807,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 550.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,074,000 after buying an additional 585,072 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,623,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,275,000 after buying an additional 325,319 shares during the period.

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $86.97 on Thursday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $87.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of -197.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

