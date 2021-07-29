Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 558.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USM opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.49. United States Cellular Co. has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.67.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. increased their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.