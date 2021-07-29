Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,272 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABTX. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 209.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 49.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $36.06 on Thursday. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $43.34. The stock has a market cap of $727.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.76.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

