TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Stock Price Up 7%

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) rose 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.96 and last traded at $13.91. Approximately 5,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,231,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

TMST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $632.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 2.12.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $273.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.90 million. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMST. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

