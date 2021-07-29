TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Stock Price Up 7%

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) rose 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.96 and last traded at $13.91. Approximately 5,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,231,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.
TMST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $632.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 2.12.
In related news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMST. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.
About TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.
