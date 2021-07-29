Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 469,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,338 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $15,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPLC. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $905,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 65,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 53,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 241.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

Get Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF alerts:

TPLC stock opened at $35.56 on Thursday. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $25.64 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.