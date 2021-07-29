Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

TVTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 603.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,310. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -177.99, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.50. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.67 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. Research analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

