Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Short Interest Down 73.4% in July

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the June 30th total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,811,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Todos Medical stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching 0.03. 9,071,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,258. Todos Medical has a 1 year low of 0.02 and a 1 year high of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 0.03.

About Todos Medical

Todos Medical Ltd. engages in the development of patient-friendly blood tests for the screening of cancers. The firm focuses on the creation of a new methodology for cancer detection tests that make cancer detection more accurate, accessible and affordable to the general public. It has a two cancer screening tests, TM-B1 and TM-B2.

