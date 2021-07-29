Tompkins Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $313.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,535. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $186.23 and a 12-month high of $315.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.73.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

