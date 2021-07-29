Tompkins Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,819 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 93.8% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 185.2% during the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.88.

DIS traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.67. 243,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,957,331. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $113.37 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $328.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.64, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

