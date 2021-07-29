Tompkins Financial Corp Has $6.81 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.2% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Waste Management by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 701,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,774,000 after acquiring an additional 77,383 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 286,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,843,000 after buying an additional 38,046 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 28,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 16,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.06.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,495.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 170,139 shares of company stock worth $24,146,942 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WM stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.44. The stock had a trading volume of 15,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $149.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.