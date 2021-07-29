Tompkins Financial Corp Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.7% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,896,852,000 after buying an additional 925,022 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after buying an additional 2,769,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,633,113,000 after buying an additional 602,639 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $3,501,714,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,649,000 after buying an additional 178,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.84. The stock had a trading volume of 330,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,708,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.77.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

