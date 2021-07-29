Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases 3,092 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $303,424.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,411.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,154 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $63.06. 32,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,693. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.04. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

PEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.39.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.