Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the June 30th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 788,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Touchpoint Group stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,216,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,360. Touchpoint Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02.

Get Touchpoint Group alerts:

Touchpoint Group Company Profile

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and supplies a fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Touchpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.