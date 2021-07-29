Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the June 30th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 788,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Touchpoint Group stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,216,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,360. Touchpoint Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02.
Touchpoint Group Company Profile
Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Touchpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.