TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,579 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $102.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.43. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WYNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.