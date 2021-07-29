TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 203.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Q2 by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Q2 by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Q2 by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Q2 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Q2 by 55.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of QTWO opened at $104.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.36 and a beta of 1.53. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $83.97 and a one year high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.90.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

QTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

In other Q2 news, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $1,380,226.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,722.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $47,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $791,401.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,644 shares of company stock worth $4,039,943 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

