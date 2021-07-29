TownSquare Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

TownSquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $721,337,000 after purchasing an additional 137,658 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,125,000 after purchasing an additional 821,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,430,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,902 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,907,000 after purchasing an additional 102,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,767,000 after purchasing an additional 48,218 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $118.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $147.64. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.28.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.74 million. Research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGLD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James set a $146.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

