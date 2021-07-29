TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 1,015.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,554 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. CLSA downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

NYSE EDU opened at $2.36 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

