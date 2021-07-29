TownSquare Capital LLC Invests $449,000 in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 27,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBIO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Translate Bio stock opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.13. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $36.39. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TBIO. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

