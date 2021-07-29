TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 19,881 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

TownSquare Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,881 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

ANGL stock opened at $33.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.65. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

