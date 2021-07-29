TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TPIC. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $37.21 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.66.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.13. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -60.18 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TPI Composites will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $7,136,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 584,295 shares in the company, valued at $26,293,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,355 shares of company stock worth $10,044,534. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 4,996.3% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 70,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 69,448 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

