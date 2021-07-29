Traders Buy Large Volume of Fusion Acquisition Call Options (NYSE:FUSE)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,516 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,279% compared to the average volume of 255 call options.

Shares of FUSE opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Fusion Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94.

Get Fusion Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUSE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Fusion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.