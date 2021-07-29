Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,556 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,675% compared to the typical daily volume of 144 put options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLOW shares. TheStreet raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SPX FLOW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

Shares of SPX FLOW stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,947. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.23, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.79. SPX FLOW has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SPX FLOW will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.