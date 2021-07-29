Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Buys Shares of 1,075 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,075 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,906 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $286.22 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $290.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $266.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.29.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

