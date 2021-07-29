TransAtlantic Capital (OTCMKTS:TACI) Shares Down 19.8%

TransAtlantic Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TACI) fell 19.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 2,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 24,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16.

TransAtlantic Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TACI)

TransAtlantic Capital, Inc operates as a shell company. It intends to invest in, purchase, develop, and sell within a diversified portfolio of commercial properties in the retail, office, and industrial sectors. The company was founded on May 22, 2002 and is headquartered in Vallejo, CA.

