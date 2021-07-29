Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $104.65

Shares of Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 104.65 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 103 ($1.35), with a volume of 75743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93 ($1.22).

The company has a market cap of £16.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 85.44.

In other news, insider Nigel Rogers bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £18,920 ($24,719.10).

Transense Technologies plc develops, manufactures, and sells wireless and battery-less sensor systems using surface acoustic wave technology primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, SAW and Translogik. The company offers inspection gauges for car and commercial truck, and bus tyres; and tread depth, tyre pressure, radio frequency identification, and tyre pressure monitoring system data collection tool; radio frequency identification tags, patches, and passenger car audit system products, as well as various types of probes.

