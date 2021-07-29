TransMedics Group (TMDX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect TransMedics Group to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 110.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 million. On average, analysts expect TransMedics Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TMDX opened at $29.25 on Thursday. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.00 million, a P/E ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 11.95.

TMDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $180,835.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,411 shares of company stock worth $1,071,677 over the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

