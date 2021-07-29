TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $118.34 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $119.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Get TransUnion alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $3,242,395.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,750 shares in the company, valued at $10,390,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $526,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,145 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.79.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.