TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) Short Interest Update

TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 31,200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 639,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of TXCCQ stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01. TranSwitch has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.
TranSwitch Company Profile
