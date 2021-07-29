TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) Short Interest Update

TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 31,200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 639,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TXCCQ stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01. TranSwitch has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.

TranSwitch Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide functionality for voice, data, and video communications equipment for the customer premises and network infrastructure markets. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions for fixed, 3G and 4G mobile, VoIP, and multimedia applications.

