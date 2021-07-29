Tree Island Steel Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:TSL)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

TSE:TSL opened at C$3.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.38, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of C$112.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.85. Tree Island Steel has a twelve month low of C$1.98 and a twelve month high of C$4.46.

Get Tree Island Steel alerts:

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$66.84 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Tree Island Steel will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Tree Island Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tree Island Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.