Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of TOLWF stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.07.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

