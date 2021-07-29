Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target Increased to C$3.75 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.65 to C$3.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TOLWF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.21.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,297. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.07.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

