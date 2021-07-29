Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Increased to C$3.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TCW. TD Securities cut their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Trican Well Service to C$3.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cormark set a C$2.66 target price on Trican Well Service in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.74.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

TCW stock opened at C$2.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.56. The firm has a market cap of C$683.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of C$0.88 and a 1-year high of C$2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$147.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$149.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.