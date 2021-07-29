Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $85.67

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $85.67 and last traded at $85.62, with a volume of 2405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.12.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRMB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 297.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

