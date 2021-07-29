TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $73.19, but opened at $76.00. TriNet Group shares last traded at $78.52, with a volume of 772 shares trading hands.

The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TNET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target for the company.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $29,460.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,536,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 87,467 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,831. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.57.

About TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.