Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Upgraded at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $32.00.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.66.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $26.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.95 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $233,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,212.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 32,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 523.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2,789.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 9.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

