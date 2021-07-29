Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Trading Up 2.1%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) was up 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.16 and last traded at $25.87. Approximately 120,386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,239,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

