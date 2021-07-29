Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Trading Up 2.1%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) was up 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.16 and last traded at $25.87. Approximately 120,386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,239,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.
The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.
Trip.com Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCOM)
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
