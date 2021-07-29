Tripio (TRIO) Market Cap Hits $3.22 Million

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last week, Tripio has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Tripio has a market cap of $3.22 million and $299,762.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

About Tripio

TRIO is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tripio is trip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

